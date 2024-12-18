HDFC Bank unveils co-branded credit cards with Harley-Davidson

HDFC Bank, a private sector bank, has partnered with Harley-Davidson, a global motorcycle brand, to launch a new range of co-branded credit cards. With the exclusive new range of credit cards, Harley-Davidson aims to amplify its legendary brand experience among H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) members, and brand enthusiasts in India.

Available in two variants, the H.O.G.TM Diners Club Credit Card, and the Harley-Davidson Diners Club Credit Card, the cards offer exclusive benefits like accelerated reward points on Harley-Davidson merchandise, bike servicing and accessories. The cardholders will also get access to legendary Harley-Davidson events and experiences.

Parag Rao, country head – Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance, and Marketing, ​​​​​​​HDFC Bank said, “As a leading card player in the market, we stay conversant with trends, needs and aspirations of consumers with a deeper and better understanding of their needs, allowing us to offer the right value proposition to our customers. Harley-Davidson is a much-loved brand and among the most desirable motorcycle and lifestyle brands in the world. We’re pleased to offer specially curated credit cards that are sure to be a proud possession of fans of the Harley-Davidson brand.”