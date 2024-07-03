Herbalife India enters the skincare market with the Vritilife Outer Nutrition Range

Ajay Khanna, MD, Herbalife India, said, “As Herbalife stands at the cusp of its next phase of growth in India, we are excited to launch the Vritilife Outer Nutrition Range. This strategic expansion not only diversifies our product portfolio but also demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality skincare solutions. As a responsible health and wellness company, we are confident that our skin care range effectively addresses the outer nutrition needs of the Indian population. These products embody our philosophy of integrating ancient Indian beauty practices with advanced, science-backed formulations.”