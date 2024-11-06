Here's how Air India and Vistara plan a smooth transition for customers

Air India, a global airline, is undertaking multiple steps to ensure a smooth on-ground experience for customers as Vistara merges with Air India on November 12, 2024. As part of this transition, approximately 115,000 customers who booked Vistara flights before the merger will be flying with the unified Air India in the first month following the merger.

Post-merger, Vistara's service offerings will continue, with Vistara aircraft operated under the Air India banner. These aircraft will be identified by a special four-digit Air India code starting with the number ‘2.’ For example, UK 955 will become AI 2955, helping customers identify them while booking on Air India’s official website after November 12.

Following the merger of Vistara and Air India, Vistara's routes and schedules will remain unchanged, and passengers will continue to experience the same in-flight services, including products and crew.

Air India has deployed additional resources across touchpoints in India and is working closely with partner airports to undertake the following steps:

Help desk kiosks at the curbside, before terminal entry at hubs and metro city airports

Deploy customer support staff wearing “How may I assist you?” Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts for support

Work with airport security to guide customers with old Vistara tickets to the nearest help desk or to Air India customer support staff

Progressively Vistara airport ticketing offices will become Air India offices

Progressively Vistara check-in terminals will become Air India

Deploy customers advisory on Self-Service Kiosks: “For Vistara flights under code AI2, please select Air India for check-in starting November 12,2024.

At international airports:

Customer support staff wearing “How may I assist you?” Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts will be available for support

Directions and information for customers will be placed near check-in desks at all relevant airports

Passengers calling the Vistara contact centre will be directed to Air India representatives to ensure a smooth transition. In recent months, 270,000 customers who had booked Vistara flights have been migrated to Air India and informed about the change. Additionally, over 4.5 million Vistara loyalty program members are being transferred to Air India’s loyalty program.

The unified Air India offers expanded connectivity to over 90 domestic and international destinations, with more than 800 additional destinations available through codeshare and interline partners. Air India's narrowbody fleet is being upgraded with new aircraft and retrofitted legacy aircraft, while Vistara’s catering services have been extended to Air India. Additionally, Air India has introduced six A350 aircraft on routes between Delhi and London and Delhi and New York. The retrofit program for the narrowbody fleet has begun, with 27 legacy aircraft set to be refurbished by mid-2025.

The retrofitted A320neo aircraft will feature 8 luxurious seats in Business, 24 extra legroom seats in Premium Economy and 132 comfortable seats in Economy, offering wider choice to its guests.

Air India’s upgraded cabins will feature enhanced lighting, more legroom, and modern amenities like portable electronic device (PED) holders and USB charging ports for mobile phones, laptops, and other devices. Additionally, the interior design will be refreshed, including carpets, curtains, upholstery, and cabin panels, aligning with the brand’s updated livery.