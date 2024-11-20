Hindware expands 'Build a Toilet, Build Her Future' initiative

Hindware, a bathware brand, is expanding its ‘Build a Toilet, Build Her Future’ program under the #HygieneThatEmpowers CSR initiative. Launched in 2020, the program focuses on providing safe and accessible sanitation to help young girls stay in school and pursue their education. This year, it adopts the theme ‘Dare to Dream’ to highlight the role of sanitation in empowering girls to achieve their goals.

As mentioned in the press release, in rural areas, inadequate sanitation facilities contribute to 23% of girls dropping out of school after puberty. A survey by Sulabh International shows poor school sanitation leads to up to 60 days of absenteeism annually among girls during menstruation. To address this, Hindware's 'Build a Toilet, Build Her Future' program, in partnership with Manas Foundation, has built over 400 toilets in 120 schools across Delhi, Haryana, Roorkee, and Telangana. The company plans to construct 100 more toilets by FY25 to support girls' education by improving access to clean and hygienic facilities.

Hindware is using social media to share stories of girls positively impacted by the 'Build a Toilet, Build Her Future' program, aiming to raise awareness and encourage support for improving sanitation and empowering education for girls.

Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO, Bath and Tiles Business at Hindware, emphasised the impact of this initiative, saying, “This year's 'Dare to Dream' theme embodies the essence of our 'Build a Toilet, Build Her Future' program by encouraging girls to envision and pursue a brighter future. Each toilet built and each school reached is a step closer to a nation where girls can focus on their education and realise their dreams. As we continue to expand this initiative, we are committed to empowering more girls, breaking down barriers, and building a stronger, more equitable India.”

Shashvat Somany, head of strategy, Somany Impresa Group and independent director, Hindware, added, "As we enter the fifth year of the 'Build a Toilet, Build Her Future' campaign, our commitment to empowering young girls through access to adequate sanitation remains steadfast. By ensuring girls can attend school uninterrupted, we are investing in India's future. We are grateful for the continued support of our partners and communities in making this a reality."