H&M; debuts beauty range in India

H&M has announced the India debut of its Beauty concept, expanding its portfolio beyond fashion and home. The line introduces more than 200 products across makeup, fragrances and beauty tools, combining global innovation with locally produced offerings.

Hero launches include the Satin Icon Lipstick, Mad for Matte Liquid Lipstick, Never Ending Lash Mascara and the Do-it-All Stick Blush. The brand is also introducing a new Eau de Parfum collection with vegan formulas. Prices start at INR 799 for makeup and INR 1299 for perfumes.

Helena Kuylenstierna, Director, H&M India, said the launch coincides with the brand’s 10-year anniversary in the country. “It reflects our commitment to making fashion and beauty more accessible and reaching more fashion aspirers across the country,” she said.

Cathrine Wigzell, Global General Manager, H&M Beauty, added that the brand aims to build a destination where “fashion and beauty seamlessly come together, offering customers an inspiring line-up that combines trend-forward design, quality and inclusivity.”

All products are vegan and cruelty-free. H&M Beauty will be available from October 2, 2025, across all H&M stores in India and on hm.com.