Honda and Nissan to create joint holding company, MoU expected soon: Reports

Honda Motor and Nissan Motor are set to begin talks about a potential merger, aiming to pool their resources in a bid to strengthen their position against larger global electric vehicle manufacturers, according to several media sources.

The talks, first covered by Nikkei newspaper on Tuesday, stated the two companies are planning to create a single holding company and are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding shortly to formalise the merger.

The merger comes as traditional automakers face increasing competition from Chinese EV manufacturers, putting pressure on legacy brands that are struggling to turn a profit from their electric vehicle initiatives. Honda and Nissan also plan to eventually include Mitsubishi Motors, where Nissan holds a 24% stake, under the new holding company, potentially forming one of the world’s largest automotive groups, according to Nikkei.

The report stated that the ownership stakes of both companies in the new entity, along with other specifics, will be determined at a later stage.