How brands are engaging millions at Maha Kumbh 2025: February 24 round-up

As millions gather at the Maha Kumbh Mela for a spiritual awakening, brands are using the event to connect with attendees through on-ground activations and awareness campaigns. From food and beverages to sustainability and healthcare, companies are leveraging the massive gathering to engage with visitors in meaningful ways. Here’s how major brands such as Nestlé India, Coca-Cola, Tata Consumer Products, Centerfruit, Tata Power, and Eyebetes Foundation are making an impact.



Nestlé India

Nestlé India is running on-ground activations at Maha Kumbh 2025 with MAGGI and KITKAT to engage visitors. As part of the MAGGI Maha Kumbh campaign, “2 Minute Apno Ke Liye,” the brand has set up branded zones and selfie points where visitors can have MAGGI. Nestlé India also distributed 12,000 blankets to Safai Karamcharis and served MAGGI meals as part of its community initiative. Meanwhile, the KITKAT Break Zone Activation provides visitors with a resting area, promoting the “Take a Break” message. Recycled benches in Raen Basera shelters offer a comfortable and sustainable space for relaxation.

Commenting on the initiatives, Rupali Rattan, director, prepared dishes and cooking aid, Nestlé India said, “This Maha Kumbh, Nestlé MAGGI has brought people together with its campaign, ‘2 Minutes Apno Ke Liye.’ A beloved part of Indian households for over four decades, MAGGI has always been a symbol of togetherness. Through this campaign, MAGGI has set up MAGGI Corners—resting pods for people at the Kumbh Mela to create spaces where people can connect, share stories, and make meaningful memories. In addition, MAGGI has also reaffirmed its commitment to responsible waste management. Honoring the community of waste management professionals (safai karamchari) who work tirelessly to keep the Kumbh Mela clean, MAGGI will provide them with MAGGI meals and blankets to help them stay warm during the winter.”

Coca-Cola India

At Maha Kumbh 2025, Coca-Cola India and its foundation Anandana, in collaboration with Gaysi Family, are using illustrated comics to promote waste segregation and highlight the role of sanitation workers as part of the Maidaan Saaf campaign. Created by artists like Aravani Art Project and Priyankar Gupta, these comics are displayed across a 12-kilometer stretch of river ghats, including women’s changing rooms made from recycled plastic. The visuals convey messages on responsible waste management and recycling, making sustainability accessible to millions of attendees.

"The idea was to bring together artists from different parts of the country to identify this moment as an opportunity for communicating the need for and the path to change. It was also important for us to ensure that the process of waste segregation and recycling was explained using visual storytelling and minimal, simple copy that would be easily accessible to people from diverse backgrounds," said Priya Dali, creative director of Gaysi Family. "We hope the way these comics are positioned at Maha Kumbh allows people to think about them long after they return home."

Commenting on the initiative, Saloni Goel, senior director, ESG value creation, Coca-Cola India said, "As one of the largest human gatherings in the world, Maha Kumbh presents a unique opportunity to inspire large-scale behavioural change. Its deeply rooted local cultural ethos creates the ideal space for creative interventions that can drive lasting shifts in attitudes toward recycling and responsible waste segregation. By harnessing the power of art, culture, and storytelling, this initiative aims to foster ongoing environmental awareness."

Tata Consumer Products

At Maha Kumbh 2025, Tata Consumer Products is engaging visitors with on-ground activations across its Tata Tea, Tata Soulfull, and Tata Salt brands. Tata Tea Premium and Tata Tea Agni are offering tea at dedicated stalls, with Agni launching the ‘Mera Josh, Meri Agni’ AI campaign to celebrate homemakers. Tata Soulfull is providing nourishing options like Hot Masala Oats+, No Maida Rusk, and Ragi Bites for kids. Tata Salt is reinforcing its brand presence by playing its jingle at Prayagraj railway station throughout the 45-day event.

Centerfruit

Centerfruit has launched an on-ground activation at Maha Kumbh 2025 to enhance the street food experience for visitors. The brand has placed banners across 200+ food stalls, making it easier for attendees to locate popular vendors. Additionally, ‘Kaisi Jeebh Laplapaye’ billboards and branded local cabs guided people to key food hotspots at the Mela. This initiative aligns with Centerfruit’s campaign by adding an element of fun and discovery to street food stops, turning them into engaging brand moments.

Commenting on this exciting initiative, Gunjan Khetan, marketing director, Perfetti Van Melle India, shared, “Food is at the heart of the Kumbh experience, bringing people together to share and create lasting memories. With ‘Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee,’ we are enhancing this experience by adding a fun and flavourful twist —guiding visitors to the best food spots while ensuring that every bite is followed by a burst of fruity delight of Centerfruit.”

Tata Power

At Maha Kumbh 2025, Tata Power is promoting solar energy adoption through its ‘Saurya Urja ka Maha Kumbh’ initiative. The company has set up a dedicated zone to educate visitors on the benefits of solar power and its cost savings, aligning with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana to solarize 1 crore homes. Tata Power aims to power 10 lakh households by 2027 with rooftop solar solutions, offering financing options and leveraging its nationwide network to make solar adoption accessible and affordable.

Eyebetes Foundation

At Maha Kumbh 2025, Eyebetes Foundation launched the ‘Undekha Eye-Test’ campaign to raise awareness about diabetes-induced blindness. In a unique initiative, Naga sadhus carried an eye test on their backs to encourage attendees to check their vision. The foundation, led by Dr. Nishant Kumar, set up a free screening camp at the Sangam site to test visitors for diabetes and preventable blindness, aiming to address a growing health crisis affecting millions in India.