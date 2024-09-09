HUL forms independent panel to review its ice cream business

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
HUL's review decision follows Unilever PLC's plan to separate its global ice cream operations in March 2024.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is evaluating the future of its ice cream division, appointing a committee of independent directors to assess the business's prospects. This move follows Unilever PLC’s global decision to separate its ice cream operations.
In an exchange filing, HUL announced that the committee will recommend the best course of action for the ice cream business, considering the interests of all stakeholders. The audit committee and board will make the final decision based on the committee's advice.
"Necessary announcements and disclosures in accordance with the SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable laws will be made post consideration of the matter by the Board," the company stated in the release.
This move aligns with Unilever’s earlier announcement to spin off its 7.9 billion euro global ice cream unit by the end of 2025.