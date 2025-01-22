HUL to acquire a 90.5% stake in beauty brand Minimalist by Q1 of FY 2026

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the premium actives-led beauty brand Minimalist. This marks another step in the transformation journey of its beauty and wellbeing portfolio towards evolving and higher growth demand spaces.

HUL will acquire 90.5% stake in the company through a combination of secondary buyouts and primary infusion with a path to acquire the balance stake in two years. Minimalist will join the portfolio of brands in HUL's Beauty & Wellbeing division led by Harman Dhillon, executive director, Beauty & Wellbeing, HUL. The current Minimalist team led by Mohit and Rahul will continue to operate the business in collaboration with HUL. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 of FY 2026.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, HUL said, “We are delighted to welcome Minimalist into the HUL family. This acquisition is another key step to grow our Beauty & Wellbeing portfolio in high-growth premium demand spaces. Mohit, Rahul and the team have created a great brand built on science, product efficacy and transparency”.

Ritesh Tiwari, executive director, finance & IT and CFO, HUL said, “We are excited to partner with the Minimalist team to unlock value through synergies and together, scale the brand to greater heights by leveraging our complementary capabilities”.

Mohit Yadav and Rahul Yadav, founders of Minimalist said, “We founded Minimalist to introduce a transparent Indian beauty range that’s trusted and loved on a global scale. We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received in India. Now, with HUL’s robust offline distribution network, we look forward to making our products even more accessible across the country. This partnership also paves the way for our expansion into international markets helping us realise our dream of taking Minimalist to the world”.