iD Fresh Food unveils four variants of Chutney on World Dosa Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
These variants will be launched in Bangalore followed by the other cities in the next two months.
On World Dosa Day (March 3), iD Fresh Food, a fresh food brand, has unveiled four new authentic variants of Chutney. Made with premium ingredients, iD Fresh’s new line of products, iD Chutney, is a culinary celebration that celebrates the richness of Indian tradition.
The fresh food company has launched four variants of chutney- Coconut, Coriander, Tomato and Peanut, as ideal companion for dosas (and idlis).
With a seven-day shelf life, iD Chutney reflects the brand commitment to using only natural ingredients and saying no to chemicals and preservatives of any kind in food products.
Currently, iD Fresh caters to over 45 cites, across 30,000 retail stores in India, UAE, GCC, US, UK. Priced at Rs 49 (120 gm), iD Chutney will be available on leading E-commerce platforms as well as at retail outlets.
Speaking about the company’s latest launch, PC Musthafa, global CEO, iD Fresh Food, said, "At iD Fresh, we take pride in making food that our consumers love! We listen to what our consumers say, we strive to meet every demand, we work relentlessly to make their wishes come true. iD Chutney is our special offering to all those who asked for the perfect accompaniment to their favourite idlis and dosas. Authentic, tasty, and healthy, these delicious blends are 100% natural and made in ‘giant home kitchens’ – not laboratories – that follow the best-in-class manufacturing processes, using state-of-the-art equipment. We believe in the magic of fresh ingredients and have meticulously crafted each variant to bring a harmonious blend of authentic flavours to your table. I hope you relish them as much as we enjoyed the process of bringing iD Chutney to life.”
Enakshi Dasgupta, head of new product development and new business, iD Fresh Food, added, “As Indians, our love for chutney is well-known! iD Fresh’s market research further corroborated the huge consumer demand for authentic chutneys, even as it highlighted the existing market gap. After months of R&D, our team came up with four winning products that meet our consumers’ demand for authentic, tasty and healthy chutneys that best complement crispy dosas and fluffy idlis made at home. iD Chutney offers something to suit every taste bud.”