iD Fresh partners with Tata Motors to launch Ace EVs delivery fleet

Commenting on the company’s green transition, Rajat Diwaker, India CEO, iD Fresh Food, said, “With the demand for nutritious ingredients and environmentally-conscious sourcing becoming more pronounced, businesses today are taking steps to phase out artificial ingredients, such as flavours, colours, and preservatives. iD Fresh has been ahead of the curve in many ways. We aspire to evolve into a fully sustainable business by partnering with diverse stakeholders and nurturing an all-inclusive outlook that includes the people and the planet. That’s something our consumers value as much as we do! We couldn’t have asked for a more committed partner than Tata Motors, the market leader in the EV segment, to help drive iD Fresh’s green transition.”