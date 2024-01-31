IKEA expands e-commerce deliveries to thousands of pin codes in India

Susanne Pulverer, CEO & chief sustainability officer, IKEA India shares, “ Expanding our reach further in these markets means making IKEA more accessible to our customers, more convenient, and truly omnichannel. We see great potential in ecommerce helping us inspire and make our solutions available to the many Indians. We will leverage the distribution capabilities of our existing physical stores in these states to fulfil the demand from online channels. These emerging cities are key hubs for online retail growth, and we are thrilled to bring the IKEA experience to the doorsteps of our many customers in India.”