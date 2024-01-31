IKEA expands e-commerce deliveries to thousands of pin codes in India

It plans on increasing across 62 districts in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
IKEA, a Swedish home furnishings retailer, announces the launch of its ecommerce deliveries to thousands of pin codes across 62 districts in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The expansion comes into play as IKEA sees increasing demand customers hailing from nearby cities and towns.
It will offer a range of over 7,500 home furnishing products, along with home solutions. Customers will be able to search, find and buy their favourite products using the IKEA app, order online via the brand website or through its 'Shop by Phone' service.
Susanne Pulverer, CEO & chief sustainability officer, IKEA India shares, “ Expanding our reach further in these markets means making IKEA more accessible to our customers, more convenient, and truly omnichannel. We see great potential in ecommerce helping us inspire and make our solutions available to the many Indians. We will leverage the distribution capabilities of our existing physical stores in these states to fulfil the demand from online channels. These emerging cities are key hubs for online retail growth, and we are thrilled to bring the IKEA experience to the doorsteps of our many customers in India.”
Customers can explore its app and website, and explore new lower prices on products along with special discounts upon signing up. Furthermore, they can also avail additional services at the comfort of their homes by visiting the customer service section on the website.
Speaking on the home trends that will help IKEA shape and strengthen its relevance in these markets, Susanne adds, “Indians have a very positive outlook about their homes and see it as an important enabler of physical, emotional, and mental well-being for themselves and everyone around them. Our recent ‘Life at Home’ report highlighted the needs of the Indian homes for better storage solutions and focus on good sleep.”
IKEA aims to increase its supply chain capacities and make it sustainable.