IndiGo says its "truly sorry" amid flight cancellations

IndiGo on Friday issued a detailed public apology to passengers on social media after widespread operational disruptions forced the airline to cancel all domestic departures from Delhi Airport on December 5, 2025.

Acknowledging the severe inconvenience caused by four consecutive days of delays and cancellations across the country, the airline said, “To each one of our customers -We are truly sorry and we will take care!!! We do deeply apologize and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest.”

To support affected travellers, IndiGo announced a full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling requests for all bookings between December 5 and 15. It also confirmed that passengers whose flights were cancelled during this period would receive automatic full refunds to the original mode of payment.

"We are known for our reliability but in these last few days we have a serious operational crisis. For many customers, their journeys were cancelled, and many of you were at the airports, with long wait times and little information," IndiGo said.

IndiGo acknowledged a “serious operational crisis” that has triggered widespread cancellations, long queues at airports and limited information for passengers. The airline said December 5 saw the highest number of cancellations as it carried out a system reboot to stabilise schedules from the following day.

It added that a full waiver on cancellations and rescheduling is in place for affected passengers. To ease disruptions, IndiGo has also arranged thousands of hotel rooms, surface transport options, and food and snacks at airports.

Chaotic scenes persisted at airports nationwide as IndiGo grappled with operational failures that resulted in more than 1,300 flight cancellations.