IndiGo sues Mahindra Electric over use of ‘6E’ in its new electric car

IndiGo, the airline company, has filed a trademark infringement suit against Mahindra Electric Automobile in the Delhi High Court, challenging the use of ‘6E’ in Mahindra’s upcoming electric car, Mahindra BE 6E, which is slated for a February 2025 launch, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The case, Interglobe Aviation vs. Mahindra Electric Automobile, was listed before Justice Amit Bansal on Tuesday. However, the judge recused himself from hearing the matter, and the next hearing is set for December 9. Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing IndiGo, informed the court that Mahindra had engaged in discussions with the airline to resolve the dispute.

IndiGo, which operates under the callsign “6E,” considers it a core element of its brand identity. The airline offers several passenger-centric services under this callsign, including 6E Prime, 6E Flex, and 6E Add-ons. In 2015, IndiGo registered the trademark ‘6E Link’ across multiple classes, including Class 9 for advertising services, Class 35 for online and transport-related advertising, Class 39 for airline transport services, and Class 16 for printed advertising materials.

Mahindra Electric recently obtained approval from the trademark registrar to register ‘BE 6E’ under Class 12, which pertains to motor vehicles (excluding two-wheelers). IndiGo has contested this registration, asserting that it risks causing consumer confusion and undermining its brand identity.

Trademark classes are categories used to organise and classify goods and services for trademark registration. This classification system aids businesses and intellectual property offices in determining the scope of protection a trademark will receive. By categorising trademarks into specific classes, it becomes easier to define the rights associated with the trademark and avoid conflicts between similar trademarks used for different goods or services.

IndiGo’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi and supported by advocates Aditya Gupta, Mukul Kocchar, and Chhavi Tokas from Ira Law, has sought relief from the Intellectual Property Division of the Delhi High Court.