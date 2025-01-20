Influencers expose price bias, as q-comm platforms levy 'Apple tax'

Quick commerce has increasingly become a go-to solution for many of us, eliminating the need to navigate busy markets or haggle over prices in crowded vegetable stalls.

Platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Big Basket, and Flipkart Minutes have revolutionised the shopping experience, allowing customers to place orders with just a few clicks and receive their products in as little as 10 minutes.

Many of us are willing to pay a bit extra for the convenience that quick commerce offers, but did you know that the device you use could influence how much more you pay? While the long-standing iPhone vs Android debate often revolves around features, ecosystems, and camera quality, it seems there’s a new factor to consider—pricing.

Pooja Chhabda, a Bengaluru-based woman, took to Instagram to reveal the differences in pricing in iPhone devices compared to Android devices. She found that Zepto, a quick-commerce platform, lists the same products at significantly higher prices for iPhone users compared to those shopping on Android devices.

Chhabda's post sheds light on the price disparity, prompting a discussion about potential differential charges for consumers based on their choice of phone.

Chhabda used both an iPhone and an Android device to compare the prices of identical products listed on Zepto. She found a stark price difference—500 grams of grapes were priced at Rs 65 on the Android device but Rs 146 on the iPhone.

Similarly, capsicum was listed at Rs 37 on Android, while it surged to Rs 69 on the iPhone. Chhabda and many of her followers were astonished by the significant price difference, where iPhone users paid more than double for the same items.

Chhabda urged her Instagram followers to investigate whether they were also experiencing higher prices when using Zepto on their iPhones. Her post quickly went viral, with numerous users sharing their own experiences in the comments.

Nitin Joshi, another user, emphasised that the price disparity extended beyond just grocery items. He pointed out that the total cost for the same food items differed between Android and iPhone users.

In his comparison, the total on the Android device amounted to Rs 439, while it came to Rs 461 on the iPhone. He also noted that the handling charge on Android was just Rs 1, whereas the item handling fee was Rs 31 on the iPhone.

afaqs! reached out to Zepto for a comment regarding the price discrepancy, but the company has not yet responded.

Another user, Pranav B, shared a similar experience with price variation on Swiggy Instamart. In his post, he pointed out, "Looks like @Swiggy Instamart has variable pricing. This is me and my wife ordering from the same location in Bangalore. Look at the price of the Lavash. Why?"

Looks like @Swiggy Instamart has variable pricing. This is me and my wife ordering from the same location in Bangalore.



Look at the price of the Lavash.



Why? pic.twitter.com/UqND0kwsZs — Pranav B (@Prnv_B) May 18, 2024

The reason for this price disparity is not entirely clear, as Pranav B did not specify whether the price difference was due to using different devices. However, the price variation between iPhone and Android users is likely based on assumptions about disposable income.

Since iPhones are often associated with premium, high-end gadgets, it's presumed that iPhone owners tend to have greater financial flexibility. We commonly refer to this practice as 'dark patterns.'

Interestingly, quick commerce platforms are not the only ones experiencing this pricing inconsistency. Cab aggregator platforms have observed similar price differences, with iPhone users typically paying higher fares for the same route compared to Android users.

In response to such concerns, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has directed the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to investigate these pricing discrepancies.

The issue of variable pricing may extend beyond quick commerce and cab services, potentially affecting hotel bookings, online ticketing, and other services. Consumers may be paying this premium on almost every purchase they make, suggesting that the so-called 'Apple tax' extends beyond Apple devices alone.