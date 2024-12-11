Instagram 2024 Year-in-Review features Diljit, Manu Bhaker, Hanumankind

At the Meta Festival in Mumbai, Instagram unveiled its 2024 Year-in-Review, highlighting a year of creativity and innovation in India that gained global recognition.

Instagram featured global collaborations in 2024, with Indian artists working with international stars. Notable collaborations included Diljit Dosanjh with Saweetie for "Khutti," King with Nick Jonas for "Maan Meri Jaan," and Harsh Likhari with Connor Price for "Customs."

Indian trends gained global popularity in 2024, with the Asoka makeup trend being adopted by creators in Indonesia, Nigeria, and Slovakia. Japanese creators lip-synced to Bollywood dialogues, while foreign creators like Drew Hicks and Agu Stanley created content in Indian languages.

In 2024, India’s diverse music scene saw both chart-topping and regional tracks gain attention. Tracks like 'Big Dawgs' and 'Taambdi Chaambdi' achieved global recognition. Regional songs like Haryanvi's 'Jale 2' (9.7 million reels), Punjabi's 'Ve Haaniyaan' (3.9 million reels), Marathi's 'Gulabi Sadi' (3.8 million reels), Tamil's 'Aasa Kooda' (1.8 million reels), and Bhojpuri's 'Bandookk' (1.7 million reels) drove significant engagement. Other popular tracks included 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz' (3 million reels), 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2' (2.3 million reels), and 'Nadaaniyan' by Akshath Acharya (2.2 million reels).

In 2024, movies and TV shows saw a blend of nostalgia and new releases. The re-release of films like Rockstar and Laila Majnu brought back memories for many, while the 30th anniversary of FRIENDS was celebrated by fans globally. Memes from Hera Pheri continued to entertain audiences, highlighting the lasting popularity of the movie. Among new releases, the third seasons of Mirzapur and Panchayat, along with Laapataa Ladies, received widespread praise for their strong performances and engaging storylines. Laapataa Ladies was also noted for its Oscar entry.

In 2024, Indians showed continued enthusiasm for sports, supporting various teams and athletes. The Indian cricket team received strong backing during the T20 World Cup. Olympians Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra were celebrated for their achievements, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the first Women’s Premier League.

In 2024, new talents gained national recognition, including Hanumankind, Nancy Tyagi, Dolly Chai Wala, and the Vada Pao Girl. These individuals, who had been developing their skills for years, gained attention for their unique talents and personalities.