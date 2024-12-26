itel partners with Zepto to deliver phones and gadgets in minutes

itel, a tech brand in India, is strengthening its online presence with the launch of a range of feature phones, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, neckbands and fast charging power solutions on Zepto. As part of a limited special time deal, customers can avail these products at a discount of more than 40%.

With a strategic focus on expanding its market reach, itel ensures its products are readily accessible across online and offline channels.

Speaking about the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, said, "This partnership with Zepto perfectly aligns with itel’s vision of democratising technology for millions of Indians. According to a recent report by Redseer, quick commerce is expected to increase by 75% in FY25, providing a golden opportunity for itel to tap into the unexplored potential of the Tier 2 cities. By combining Zepto's ultrafast delivery network with itel’s strong presence in the mobile and gadgets market, we aim to provide seamless access to technology for our consumers."

Commenting on the launch, Zepto’s chief brand officer, Chandan Mendiratta said, “We are thrilled to partner with itel, a brand known for its innovation and democratisation of technology. By launching itel mobiles and smart gadgets on Zepto, we’re enhancing the convenience of millions of Indians. Our superfast delivery model aligns perfectly with itel’s mission to make smart technology easily available to everyone. Together, we’re redefining how our customers experience technology, creating a seamless and delightful experience for them.”