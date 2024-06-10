Japanese pop culture icon Hello Kitty set to enter India

Talking about the exciting plans ahead, Silvia Figini, chief operating officer Sanrio GmbH– EMEA, India and Oceania and Mr Men – Worldwide, said, “Hello Kitty is in the forefront of Sanrio’s global licensing business and in its 50th year, its stronger than ever in our leading markets of Japan, Europe and the US. Our collaborations in fashion and lifestyle with international brands and celebrities makes Hello Kitty one of the most fashionable global IPs and our values of kindness, friendship and cuteness makes us resonate with fans of all ages. We are excited to bring the world of Hello Kitty now to India and with our India focus create meaningful relationships with partners and fans here.”