Jio Media Cable- Is it set to change IPL's viewing experience?

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) just around the corner, Viacom18, a Reliance-owned company, is positioning 'Jio Media Cable' as a game-changer to the advertisers. Viacom18 has the digital rights for the cricketing property and it will be streaming the matches for free.
Using this device, people, who do not have smart televisions at home and do not wish to take a DTH connection, can connect their phones to their regular TVs and convert them into smart TVs. This means that millions will be able to watch the upcoming IPL on connected TVs. In a mobile-dominant country, this device creates great potential for advertisers.
All the content on the internet can be consumed on the television. It is expected to be telecom-operator agnostic, that is one does not require a Jio Sim to use this innovation.
Jio is also promoting the product through influencer marketing. Social media influencers have been posting about the innovative 'new' product.
While these influencer posts have pictures of the device, none of them have mentioned where this product is available. The product is not available on Flipkart and Amazon. People in the know say that the product is not yet widely available. However, ahead of the IPL, its price is said to have been slashed from Rs 999 to Rs 500.
Though the influencer posts have touted this as a new launch, the product has been in talks for years now. Since 2017 there have been news reports regarding the launch of the Jio Media Cable. Mukesh Ambani had announced the feature while launching the JioPhone in July 2017. Media reports suggest that shares of direct-to-home and cable television service providers had fallen after the announcement.
Previously, in 2017 and 2018 many tech influencers had shared videos regarding Jio Media Cable. The videos said that it was set to launch soon and that it would be a complete game-changer as it would boost the internet consumption manifold.
Many people have asked about the product on Quora as well. But most consumer responses have dismissed it as a 'marketing gimmick'.
afaqs! sent queries to the Reliance Jio and Sports 18 teams about the availability of the product. This story will be updated as as and when the companies respond.