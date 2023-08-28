Jovees Herbal teams up with Parineeti Chopra for its face wash product

The TVC has also been launched on digital media and OOH in four languages.
Skin and hair care solutions company Jovees Herbal has unveiled a new ad featuring actress Parineeti Chopra. The campaign will be launched on various platforms like television, digital media and OOH.
It has been conceptualised by Devaiah Bopanna and Puneet Chadha of Mean Cat Media.The ad has been released in four languages: English, Hindi, Gujrati, and Bengali.
It sees the actress promote Jovees Herbal face washes. In the 20 second ad feature, Chopra shares that the face wash helps keep your face pimple and oil free.
A snapshot of the product's variants, Papaya, tea tree, and strawberry, also make an appearance in the ad film. Chopra first featured in a Jovee’s face wash ad six months ago.
The company shares that they witnessed a 40 percent increase in growth in their offline and e-commerce business last year as a result of their ad campaigns.