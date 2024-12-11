Jubilant Bhartia Group acquires 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings

The Coca-Cola Company today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Jubilant Bhartia Group, a multi-billion conglomerate with global presence in diverse sectors, to acquire a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, the parent company of Coca-Cola bottler in India, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

Advertisment

Coca-Cola has a long-standing commitment to deliver quality products and experiences to consumers and is continuing to drive sustainable, long-term growth by investing in the opportunities available in India. Coca-Cola’s locally owned franchise partners in India are positioned to drive successful outcomes. The investment by the Jubilant Bhartia Group will contribute to the company’s ongoing success and help strengthen its position in the Indian market.

Sanket Ray, president of Coca-Cola India, said, “We welcome the Jubilant Bhartia Group to the Coca-Cola System in India. With its diverse experience in various sectors, Jubilant brings decades of rich experience that will help accelerate the Coca‑Cola system, enabling us to win in the market and provide greater value to local communities and consumers.”

Juan Pablo Rodriguez, CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, “This strategic investment represents an important milestone in our journey. Jubilant Bhartia Group’s expertise, complements our strengths, ensuring that we continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders while driving innovation and sustainable progress.”

Shyam S. Bhartia, founder and chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, founder and co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group, said the investment is an ideal addition to their business. “The Coca-Cola Company is home to some of the most respected global brands and we are delighted to be associated with them,” Bhartia said. “Together, we will leverage opportunities to grow the business to greater heights and ensure more Indian consumers can enjoy The Coca-Cola Company’s refreshing portfolio of iconic local and international brands.”