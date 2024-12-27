Jubilant Foods signs MoU with Coca-Cola for beverages, food products

Indian quick-service restaurant operator Jubilant Food Ltd (JFL) has inked a memorandum of understanding with Coca-Cola to purchase and market sparkling beverages and other products, The Economic Times has learnt. The company announced the development on Thursday.

The agreement marks a significant shift for JFL, which had maintained a partnership with PepsiCo since 2018 for beverage service across its restaurant chains, including Domino's Pizza. The move follows closely on the heels of parent company Jubilant Bhartia Group's recent acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Coca-Cola's Indian bottling arm, in a deal valued at approximately Rs 10,000 crore.

According to the regulatory filing, the MoU outlines the principal terms and conditions for JFL to purchase a portfolio of sparkling beverages and other products from Coca-Cola's authorised bottlers, whilst also conducting marketing activities for the beverage giant.

JFL operates a substantial network of 3,130 stores across six markets, including India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. Beyond its flagship Domino's Pizza chain, the company holds franchise rights for global brands Popeyes and Dunkin'. It has also developed its own brands, including Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and COFFY, a café brand in Turkey.