Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty launches in the UAE

Speaking about the launch, Katrina Kaif, co-founder, Kay Beauty states, “It gives me immense joy to finally bring Kay Beauty to the UAE. It was always my vision to take Kay Beauty global and share our offering with customers across different geographies, so they can experience the product first-hand. The brand's foray into the GCC allows us to tap into a market that is very passionate about beauty and Indian cinema, both. It is a strategic move for us to launch Kay Beauty in the region via an omnichannel retail presence. GCC welcomes so many ethnicities, genders, and ages and Kay Beauty’s core philosophy is to cater to all skin tones, while staying true to the promise of #makeupthatkares.”