Keep tobacco, alcohol ads and proxies out of IPL: Health Ministry to Cricket Board

The Health Ministry has urged the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to prohibit all tobacco and alcohol promotions, including surrogate advertising. The directive covers advertisements at stadiums, IPL-related events, and national television broadcasts during matches.

Advertisment

The Health Ministry has urged IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal and the BCCI to ban the sale of tobacco and alcohol products at all IPL-related events and sports venues. In a letter dated March 5, director general of health services Atul Goel also called on the cricket board to prevent players and commentators from endorsing tobacco or alcohol-linked products, either directly or indirectly.

Cricketers serve as role models for young people, making it crucial for the IPL to uphold its social responsibility, Health Ministry official Atul Goel stated in a letter to IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal. As reported by The Economic Times, Goel emphasised that the IPL, being the country's biggest sporting event, has a duty to support public health initiatives and align with government efforts to curb tobacco and alcohol promotion.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, cancer, chronic lung conditions, diabetes, and hypertension are a major health concern in India, contributing to over 70% of annual deaths, Atul Goel stated in his letter. He highlighted the growing burden of these illnesses and the need for stricter regulations to curb their risk factors.

"Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. We rank second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide; with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths, while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians," he said.

With the IPL season set to kick off on March 22, Atul Goel has urged the league to enforce strict regulations on tobacco and alcohol advertisements. He emphasised the need for tighter control over such promotions, calling for full compliance with existing advertising rules.