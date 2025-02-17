KiranaPro joins ONDC to digitally empower kirana stores

KiranaPro, an AI-powered quick commerce platform, has officially become an ONDC-integrated quick commerce company. With this integration, KiranaPro will now leverage the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to connect millions of kirana store owners with customers nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to building public digital infrastructure (PDI) for inclusive and equitable commerce.

This move marks a significant step in creating a more inclusive digital economy, ensuring that small kirana store owners are not left behind in the rapidly evolving quick commerce space. ONDC-integration will enable KiranaPro to onboard and make available products from over 7 lakh registered vendors across India, allowing rapid expansion and unlocking new opportunities for small retailers.

Unlike traditional quick commerce platforms that rely on centralised warehousing, KiranaPro’s hyperlocal model directly connects neighbourhood Kirana stores with customers. This not only ensures a broader and more diverse product range but also fosters trust, community engagement, and economic empowerment for small retailers. KiranaPro simplifies the digital transition for small businesses with a user-friendly, AI-driven interface, further bridging the gap between traditional retail and technology-led commerce.

So far KiranaPro has onboarded or confirmed around 30,000 stores, and it has plans to scale further. The acquisition of the Joper.app was in line with KiranaPro’s scaling strategy. Now, with ONDC integration, KiranaPro is set to launch its operation in Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram this month, followed by rapid expansion across Kerala and other cities nationwide. The company aims to onboard over 1 million vendors by the end of the year, making 10-minute grocery deliveries possible in cities across India.

Deepak Ravindran, co-founder and CEO, KiranaPro, said, “Being directly integrated into the nationwide ONDC network positions us to rapidly scale our operations and onboard lakhs of kirana stores across various states. KiranaPro’s voice-integrated platform will be a game-changer, particularly for customers in smaller cities and towns, enabling them to access services traditionally reserved for larger markets. We are now poised to empower neighbourhood stores with cutting-edge technology, enabling them to generate significant revenue and compete with much larger players in the market.”

Dipankar Sarkar, co-founder and CTO, KiranaPro, said, “As the only fully ONDC-powered quick commerce platform in India, KiranaPro is at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to unlock transformative possibilities. By harnessing the power of AI, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that will reach and benefit millions of customers, driving the future of digital commerce in the country.”

T Koshy. MD and CEO, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), said, “The team at KiranaPro has shown remarkable commitment in leveraging the power of AI to build a platform that seamlessly taps into the ONDC network, connecting customers to millions of small vendors across the country. The future of India’s digital economy lies in the creation of interoperable, scalable networks that foster inclusive participation rather than in closed ecosystems. KiranaPro stands as a prime example of how innovative solutions can be developed within such a network, paving the way for a more connected and accessible future.”

KiranaPro’s full-scale ONDC integration aligns with the Indian government’s mission to build Public Digital Infrastructure, much like UPI and Aadhaar, making digital commerce accessible, inclusive, and scalable. This initiative also resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis at the AI Action Summit in Paris, where he stressed the importance of democratising technology and creating people-centric applications. As India’s first ONDC-powered quick commerce company, KiranaPro is set to redefine how everyday retail functions, making hyperlocal grocery deliveries smarter, faster, and more efficient while driving digital inclusion across the country.