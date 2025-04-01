Kusha Kapila’s ‘What Are You Wearing Under?’ series teased her brand UnderNeat

Kusha Kapila, the influencer-turned-actor, has successfully secured funding for her newly launched innerwear brand, UnderNeat. Fireside Ventures is backing the brand, with Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, also joining as an investor. This investment marks a significant step in the growth of UnderNeat as it aims to carve out its place in the competitive shapewear market, as reported by Moneycontrol.

As per the report, UnderNeat, the innerwear brand founded by Kusha Kapila, is expected to raise seed funding between Rs 8-10 crore. However, the exact amount has not been officially revealed. This funding round is seen as a key step in helping the brand expand its presence in the shapewear market.

UnderNeat's Instagram page quickly gained attention with its engaging series "What Are You Wearin’ Under?", where Kusha Kapila humorously addresses common innerwear issues for various outfits. By blending humour, cultural references, and personal anecdotes, she reframes the conversation around innerwear, making it more relatable and problem-solving rather than just product-focused.

Before its official launch, the brand’s Instagram account had already attracted over 100K followers, thanks to the release of nine engaging videos that tackled discomfort and poor fit—issues many women face with innerwear. Through this relatable content, Kapila sparked meaningful conversations, building trust and anticipation among her audience.

This strategy not only helped build a solid brand presence ahead of the official launch but also cultivated a community of potential customers eager to try UnderNeat's products.

Within just two days of its launch, UnderNeat, the new innerwear brand by Kusha Kapila, gained a significant following on Instagram, amassing 176K followers. This rapid growth can be attributed to Kapila's established personal digital presence, which boasts over 4.1 million followers. Her extensive online reach played a key role in driving attention and engagement for the brand from the very start.