La Pink announces Parineeti Chopra as its brand ambassador

La Pink, a beauty brand with 100% Microplastic Free Formulations, announced the onboarding of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra as its first-ever brand face. La Pink is focused on providing innovative and impactful products for the Indian mass consumer.

Advertisment

“Her smart and aspirational approach to self-expression blends effortlessly with our belief that beauty should reflect your true self. As a passionate advocate for social change, Parineeti’s support for initiatives that uplift women and foster self-love resonates deeply with La Pink’s mission of giving the best to the community. We are thrilled to collaborate with her to encourage our community to embrace their individuality and celebrate their unique beauty with only the best of natural ingredients.” said Nitin Jain, founder and director of La Pink- India.

The brand is thrilled to have Parineeti Chopra as a partner in its mission to inspire conscious beauty and create a healthier future for both consumers and the planet.

Parineeti Chopra, brand ambassador expressing her excitement about joining La Pink, said, "When I came across La Pink, the concept of being microplastic-free instantly caught my attention. While there are many natural and organic skincare brands, very few are discussing the harmful effects of microplastics on our skin and the environment. That’s why I knew I had to participate in this mission. Indian consumers deserve to know about these ingredients and make informed choices. La Pink's products, like the Ideal Bright Serum and Vitamin C Sunscreen, have become my go-to essentials. They repair, nourish, hydrate, and maintain the skin’s pH balance, all while being completely free of microplastics. This is exactly what modern skincare should be—unique, natural, and innovative. I’m excited to be associated with La Pink and hope this collaboration will inspire people to embrace mindful beauty choices for healthier skin and a better planet."