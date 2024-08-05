Laneige expands reach with Sephora India launch

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Laneige, a Korean skincare brand, has broadened its presence in India both offline and online.
Laneige, a Korean skincare brand, celebrated its launch at Sephora India. The exclusive event was hosted at Nexus Select CityWalk Mall in New Delhi.
The event was graced by industry influencers, brand aficionados, socialites and media to celebrate Laneige’s cult favorite hydration heroes, now available at Sephora India.
Laneige has expanded its presence in India both offline and online. The event focused on Laneige Lip Care, featuring new flavors of Lip Balms and mini Lip Sleeping Masks. Laneige's products are designed to keep the skin hydrated and healthy.
The evening offered guests a flavourful menu, featuring food and beverages that resonate with the Brand, attendees also enjoyed a customised charm station. Everyone loved playing crosswords, based on skincare where they had to answer the questions and spot that ingredient, winners then received personalised tumblers keeping up the spirit of hydration inside out.
At the event, Paul Lee, country head, Amore Pacific India, said: “The event at the Sephora store in Saket was an invigorating experience! Laneige has launched its products in Sephora's physical & online store for the first time as part of its omni channel expansion strategy. As we continue to expand our offline reach through multi-brand outlets, we aim to complement our strong online presence and provide customers with multiple touchpoints to experience the essence of Laneige.”
Mini Sood Banerjee, assistant director and head of marketing at Amore Pacific India said: “We are thrilled with the debut of Laneige Skin Superheroes at Sephora. We’re grateful to all the attendees for joining us today. The energy at the event was electric, with skincare lovers eager to try Laneige’s products and experience expert skincare advice. We’re committed to continuing this momentum, and making Laneige the leader in the industry”.
Laneige is expanding its reach by launching products on Sephora. The brand focuses on providing innovative skincare and lip care solutions for achieving healthy skin.
Sally Lee, brand general manager of Laneige India said: “Its exciting to see the response we have received for Laneige in last 5 years. We are thrilled to announce that Laneige is now available at Sephora! This achievement is only possible because of the support from people who love our products and have made us successful. Laneige offers unique products for Indian consumers to experience, and we aim to connect with a broader audience interested in exploring these skincare offerings.”