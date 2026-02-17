Lay’s brings global brand refresh to India

Lay’s has introduced its refreshed global brand identity in India, marking what the company describes as the largest redesign in its history. The updated visual system will begin appearing on packs across the country from the first week of March.

The new packaging places greater emphasis on ingredient cues and agricultural origins, with on-pack messaging such as 'Made with Finest Potatoes'. The redesign highlights the brand’s farm-to-bag positioning and includes updated logo elements, typography and ingredient-led imagery.

PepsiCo said the refreshed packs will also feature a polyolefin-based recycle-ready structure intended to improve end-of-life outcomes when collected as post-consumer waste.

Commenting on the refresh, Saakshi Verma Menon, chief marketing officer - Foods, PepsiCo India, said: “For nearly a century, Lay’s has believed that our extraordinary taste and product begins at the farm. Today, as part of the largest global refresh in our history, we’re bringing that belief to life in a powerful new way for consumers in India. Rooted in our enduring partnerships with over 27,000 Indian potato farmers, the new farm-to-bag design brings our commitment to quality into sharper focus: chips made from the finest potatoes, with the right ingredients. This evolution reflects our responsibility as a category leader: to make quality easier to see, to design more thoughtfully for the planet, and to honour the trust people place in Lay’s today while shaping the future of the brand.”

Speaking on the new campaign, Aastha Bhasin, marketing director – Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India said: “Lay’s is an iconic brand with a simple truth at its core – it all starts with the humble potato. This refresh marks a new look for Lay’s, while keeping all the joyful goodness consumers know and love intact. Through ‘Lay’s ke liye kuchh bhi’, we’re celebrating the brand’s emotional connection with consumers, with Ranbir Kapoor bringing a playful story to life, reaffirming the unmistakable love of Lay’s.”

The refresh is supported by a campaign titled ‘Lay’s ke liye kuchh bhi’, featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. The communication will run across television, digital, OTT and social media platforms.