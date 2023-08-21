Lenskart enters the K-Pop realm with the launch of AI-Driven collection and campaign

The collection offers a range of high-end acetate glasses with colour-blocked rims and sunglasses in bright shades and chic designs.
As the global fascination with Korean pop music, or K-Pop, continues to grow, Lenskart has debuted its latest eyewear collection designed to fuse fashion and functionality in the K-Pop world. The K-Pop Collection by Lenskart Studio features luxury acetate eyeglasses with color-blocked rims and sunglasses in vibrant shades and sleek designs.
However, the collection offers more than just eyewear. Lenskart has also wowed India with a groundbreaking campaign that intertwines the captivating realm of K-Pop with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Introducing an industry-first collection campaign, Lenskart introduces the visionary universe of Astro IRIS — a virtual K-Pop band brought to life entirely through AI.
The campaign for the launch of the K-Pop collection features the four band members in a way that captures their personalities and eyewear styles. The band members take audiences on a journey to celebrate the remarkable phenomenon that is K-Pop.