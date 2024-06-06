Lifelong Online launches baby products category to target the baby care market in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The entire range of products is available on Amazon, with the price range starting from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 11,000.
Lifelong Online, one of India’s e-commerce brands for consumer goods, has recently entered the baby care market in India with the launch of its all-new baby category.
The company is set to revolutionise the modern parenting experience with products engineered for both innovation and safety. This line features wearable breast pumps, strollers, bottle warmers, collapsible baby bathtubs, anti-slip baby bathers, and baby car seats.
The products are designed to enhance convenience and provide peace of mind for the evolved young parents who need baby products that simplify their lives while prioritising the safety and well-being of their children in today's fast-paced world.
The highlight of this category is the Lifelong's wearable breast pump for feeding mothers which, introduces a design, allowing mothers to discreetly and conveniently express milk. The hands free electric breast feeding machine with rechargeable battery is BPA free with 3 modes having 10 levels and comes with one year warranty.
This product with its effectiveness and efficiency empowers both working mothers and stay at home moms to maintain their active lifestyles without compromising the nutrition of their babies. Lifelong wearable breast pumps provides an opportunity to foster a deep and beautiful bond with the baby.
Abhishek Agarwal, category manager, Lifelong Online Retail said, “Lifelong Online is set to transform the fast-growing baby care market in India with the launch of the all-new baby category, designed to re-imagine the parenting experience with cutting-edge products. The baby care products market in India is experiencing substantial growth, fuelled by factors such as a growing population, higher disposable incomes, and increased awareness about baby care amongst young parents. This offers significant opportunities for businesses in the baby care industry. We understand the importance of innovation and safety in every aspect of parenthood. This reflects our commitment to providing parents with revolutionary products that simplify their lives while prioritising the safety and well-being of their precious little ones.”
The entire range of products is available on Amazon with the price range starting from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 11000 and includes wearable breast pumps, strollers, bottle warmers, collapsible baby bathtubs, anti-slip baby bathers, baby car seats and potty seats.