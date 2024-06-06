Lifelong Online launches baby products category to target the baby care market in India

Abhishek Agarwal, category manager, Lifelong Online Retail said, “Lifelong Online is set to transform the fast-growing baby care market in India with the launch of the all-new baby category, designed to re-imagine the parenting experience with cutting-edge products. The baby care products market in India is experiencing substantial growth, fuelled by factors such as a growing population, higher disposable incomes, and increased awareness about baby care amongst young parents. This offers significant opportunities for businesses in the baby care industry. We understand the importance of innovation and safety in every aspect of parenthood. This reflects our commitment to providing parents with revolutionary products that simplify their lives while prioritising the safety and well-being of their precious little ones.”