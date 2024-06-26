Livspace launches Vinciago, a premium interior design brand

Commenting on the launch of Vinciago, Saurabh Jain, co-founder and CEO - India Operations, Livspace said, “The launch of Vinciago comes at a perfect time to tap into India's surging premium housing market. We're not just building premium homes; we're redefining interior design for those seeking a personalized experience. The opportunity that lies ahead is immense in growth and size and we are excited to be able to broaden our spectrum of offerings and cater to the premium homes segment. Vinciago stands out with its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to customizable designs. Our belief that homes should reflect individual tastes drives our team to collaborate closely with buyers, transforming their visions into personalised masterpieces. Each Vinciago home is a unique blend of our expertise and the homeowner's personality, perfectly aligning with the growing demand for bespoke living spaces.”