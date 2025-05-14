Lodha Ventures rebranded to Abhinandan Ventures

The real estate company Lodha Ventures has been renamed to Abhinandan Ventures. This resonates with the future-focused, new-age group built on technology, transparency, agility, and customer-centricity.

Founded in 2015, Lodha Ventures began as a platform to incubate and accelerate high-growth, consumer-centric businesses. Over the years, the group has expanded significantly, with ventures spanning across real estate, private equity, education, and emerging consumer opportunities. The new identity, Abhinandan Ventures, represents a confident step forward in distinguishing the group’s independent vision and its innovative and transformative approach across sectors.

“Over the years, our group has become synonymous with innovation, and we now would like to capitalize on that equity with a name that truly reflects our identity and evolution. This shift is intended to further reflect the strength and depth of our presence across sectors—from private equity to branded land and differentiated real estate development among others. While we continue to own the brand ‘Lodha Ventures’, with all our businesses being new age, tech driven consumer-centric businesses, the new branding allows us to clearly communicate our innovation-first philosophy and ambitious plans for the future,” said Mr. Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, Abhinandan Ventures.

With Abhinandan Ventures, the group now moves forward with a distinct identity that better represents its values and forward momentum. The next chapter promises accelerated growth across its portfolio and a continued commitment to building future-facing businesses.

All the businesses within the Abhinandan Ventures group are new-age and tech driven which allow them to scale up faster than any conventional business.