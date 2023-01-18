LOTTE Confectionary to invest INR 450 crores in Havmor Ice Cream

Through sustained growth over the years, Havmor Ice Cream is all set to ramp-up its capacity and cater to the growing demand in the Indian market. Havmor Ice Cream will use this investment over a period of 5 years and has announced its plan to set up a new manufacturing facility at MIDC Talegaon, Pune. This cutting-edge facility with high-end engineering and design innovation will be the brand’s first ever Korean technology-based facility in India. This facility will be made on a total area of 60,000 sqm leased from MIDC and will lead to a significant increase in its production capacity to meet future demand. The facility will be fully functional in 2024.