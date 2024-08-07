Lotte India and Havmor announce merger; Aim to achieve annual sales of Rs 6000 crore

On July 29, the Board of Directors of Lotte India and Havmor each approved the merger plan. The merger will take the form of Havmor Ice Cream integrating with Lotte India and both the brands will continue to retain the individual identities for seamless operations. The merger process is expected to be completed by second half of this year, with the new integrated entity set to launch early next year. Also, in line with the localisation strategy, Lotte India had earlier invested over Rs 210 crore to establish the first overseas production base for Lotte Pepero at its Haryana factory, aiming to start operations in the second half of next year. Following Lotte Choco Pie, the company plans to develop and introduce localized versions of Lotte Pepero that reflect local eating habits and climate conditions.