Lotte Wellfood selects India as first global destination for Pepero Production

To be operational by mid-2025, the new facility will be located alongside the existing factory in Haryana.
Lotte Wellfood, formerly Lotte Confectionery, has announced its growth plans for India with the establishment of a new line in Haryana to produce its globally popular confectionery product, Lotte Pepero.
This marks Lotte Wellfood's first exclusive line set up outside of Korea for Lotte Pepero. To be operational by mid-2025, the new facility will be built alongside the state-of-the-art factory in Haryana, which currently produces Lotte Choco Pie. With a committed investment of over Rs 200 crores, this modern line will accelerate the milestone of Lotte Pepero reaching to Indian consumers.
The new facility will also support in bringing Original and Crunky Pepero products to the Indian market. Lotte Wellfood plans to focus on establishing Lotte Pepero as a premium brand in the local market after introducing Lotte Choco Pie. The company will initially, target the premium market represented by large retail formats and e-commerce channel, expanding to smaller traditional channels in the future.
Commenting on the occasion, Lee Chang-yeop, CEO, Lotte Wellfood, said, "We plan to actively expand our investments in the Indian market, which holds substantial growth potential. Following Lotte Choco Pie success in India, introducing Lotte Pepero will enhance Lotte’s brand strength and expand sales in the Indian market. We are also actively pursuing initiatives to create locally tailored Lotte Pepero products that resonate with the regional food culture and cater to the climate-specific dining preferences.”
He further added, “This investment aims to strengthen the position of Lotte brands in India, a country with a confectionery market worth approximately Rs 27,000 crore. Lotte India's sales performance reached Rs 654 crore in 2023, and we are targeting more than 20% growth in 2024."
Havmor ice cream, a 100% subsidiary of Lotte Wellfood’s in western India has committed to a capital investment of Rs 436 crores in a new state of the art upcoming production facility in Maharashtra. The production is set to start from Q2 this year in Talegaon, Pune. It is Lotte Wellfood’s first new factory since its acquisition.