Lotte Wellfood selects India as first global destination for Pepero Production

This marks Lotte Wellfood's first exclusive line set up outside of Korea for Lotte Pepero. To be operational by mid-2025, the new facility will be built alongside the state-of-the-art factory in Haryana, which currently produces Lotte Choco Pie. With a committed investment of over Rs 200 crores, this modern line will accelerate the milestone of Lotte Pepero reaching to Indian consumers.