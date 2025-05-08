Lux Cozi launches women’s wear brand Pynk, signs Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

Lux Industries, a name in Indian hosiery for over 50 years, has entered the women’s wear market with the launch of its new brand, Pynk. Lux Industries has signed actor Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador for Pynk and launched a 360-degree campaign titled "Work. Pynk. Play." The campaign has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions and directed by Abhishek Varman.

Ashok Kumar Todi, chairman, Lux Industries, stated, “At Lux Industries, we have always believed in anticipating market shifts and evolving with consumer aspirations. The launch of Pynk marks a significant milestone in our growth journey - bringing our trusted legacy into the fast-growing women’s wear category. With Pynk, we aim to establish a powerful new vertical within the Lux Cozi portfolio. It reflects our strategic intent to build meaningful brands for a new India.”

Speaking on the association & the launch of the new range from Pynk, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries said “With Pynk, we are building more than just another product line, it is an ultimate mix of core and fashion, which makes our product range a benchmark in the industry. Backed by our five-decade legacy in hosiery and deep market insights, we see Pynk as a strategic growth engine that will help us unlock new consumer segments and drive Rs.800 crore in revenue over the next five years. We have 20 varieties of products under Pynk currently and within 5 months we have a target of 100 varieties. We are creating a movement rooted in comfort, confidence, and contemporary design for the modern Indian woman. The design language, the advertisements are an industry first. Pynk will echo the emotions of every girl and their bond with their mothers in different stages of life. With every stitch, every silhouette, we have tried to echo her journey. Pynk is about celebrating her choices, her confidence, and most importantly, her comfort. It is a bold yet natural extension of our journey, and a reflection of Lux Cozi’s ability to evolve with the aspirations of India.”

Brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor on her association with Lux Cozi Pynk, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Lux Cozi Pynk journey. Whether I am heading to a shoot or just spending time with myself or my friends, I want to feel good about what I wear—and that is what Pynk is all about. It is comfort that moves with you, style that speaks for you. I love how it blends everyday ease with a sharp, modern vibe. It is more than fashion—it is a statement.”

Pynk will invest Rs. 27 crores in marketing and will be shown on approximately 1,600 movie screens across India. The campaign will include television commercials, digital ads, hoardings, life-size Shraddha Kapoor glow screens at airports, and engagement with around 600 social media influencers. The price range for Pynk products will be Rs. 500 to INR 999.

Pynk aims to resonate with the modern woman who balances ambition, emotions, and responsibilities. With Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador, the brand reflects the strength and elegance of Indian women. Pynk is Lux Cozi’s tribute to their resilience and aims for every woman to feel represented by the brand.

The film tells the story of a young woman torn between two paths — her passion for dance and her mother’s dream of a successful corporate career. Instead of choosing one, she decides to pursue both. By day, she excels at work; by night, she embraces her love for dance. It is a celebration of modern women who does not compromise — they create their own path, balancing ambition and emotion with grace.

Pramod Sharma, national creative director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions, stated, “Pynk” is a future looking women wear brand. It is a step forward than other leggings brands. It is an ode to the woman of today, who handle their career, their dreams, and their family’s aspirations together. That too, proudly. Their one step moves towards their aspirations and the second takes care of their loved ones too. The film through Shradha Kapoor is a story of women of India. It is our tribute to their journey, their strength, and their grace. We want every woman to see herself in Pynk.”