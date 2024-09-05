Madame unveils new logo as part of rebranding journey

Alex Athanassoulas, president and CEO of Stirixis Group, the design expert behind the logo, elaborates, “We are incredibly proud to have collaborated with Madame, not just on crafting their new logo and store design, but also in developing a business strategy that truly aligns with their vision for long-term growth and customer connection. Every design element connects the brand to its customers and empowers them to express their individuality. The new logo, clean and minimal, serves as a canvas for this self-expression. The logomark denotes femininity and a sense of mystery by resembling a labyrinth, intuitively inviting you on an adventure of self-discovery. Together, these strategic efforts enhance the brand’s identity whilst contributing meaningfully to Madame’s growth and long-term prosperity in the global fashion industry”.