magicpin launches magicNow for 15-minute food delivery service

Hyper-local e-commerce company magicpin has ventured into quick commerce for food delivery with the launch of its magicNow brand. Initially, the service will collaborate with over 2,000 food brands and 1,000 merchants. Unlike other quick commerce players, magicpin will not rely on dark stores for food delivery, as stated in its announcement.

"magicNOW is designed to provide fast food delivery within a 1.5 km to 2 km radius to ensure freshness and cuisine integrity. It will first launch in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune," said magicpin.

The latest 15-minute food delivery service will leverage magicpin's logistics aggregator vertical, Velocity, for deliveries. "magicNOW will deliver from over 2,000 brands like Chaayos, Faasos, Wendy's, Burger King, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Barista, and more than 1,000 non-branded local restaurants," the statement added.

"Our mission with magicNOW is to only deliver fresh food prepared by the restaurants and not operate via any dark stores, hence to maintain freshness and cuisine integrity, service is dedicated only to food delivery and will operate only within a 1.5km-2km radius of the consumer for 15 minutes quick delivery," magicpin co-founder and CEO, Anshoo Sharma stated.

Under its Velocity platform, magicpin serves as an aggregator for third-party logistics partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, OLA, Zypp, and others, consolidating all 3PL services under one umbrella for brands and sellers.

Currently, magicpin offers Velocity to several brands, including KFC, Burger King, and IGP Gifting. The magicNow service recently completed a four-week pilot program from November 14 to December 15, during which it recorded approximately 75,000 food deliveries in select localities of Delhi-NCR and Bangalore.