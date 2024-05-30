Malaysia bans sale of MDH and Everest spice products due to pesticide concerns

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Malaysian Health Ministry (MOH) has directed all traders to halt the sale of two spice product brands- MDH and Everest from India due to suspicions that they contain a pesticide known as ethylene oxide, as reported by Free Malaysia Today. The ministry highlighted recent media reports urging the discontinuation of Everest Fish Curry Masala and MDH Curry Powder.
"All traders, including online ones, with these products in stock must discontinue selling them. E-commerce platforms and social media are also urged to cease advertising immediately," the Ministry said in a statement.
Ethylene oxide is used to kill pests and control microbiological contamination in spices. It is carcinogenic and prohibited in food and food-contact materials.
As of April 2024, the ministry reported that Everest Fish Curry Masala had been imported only once, while there were no records of MDH Curry Powder being imported into Malaysia. The health ministry is actively monitoring aflatoxin content, heavy metals, and pesticide residues in spice products at all entry points into the country.
Recently, the Indian government has asked Everest to take corrective measures regarding presence of ethylene oxide. Additionally, the samples of MDH were found to be compliant with the standards.
"The results of our monitoring from 2019 to April 2024 indicate that 43 samples taken had complied with the legal requirements under the Food Act 1983 and the Food Regulations 1985," it further added.