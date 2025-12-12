Mamaearth's parent acquires Reginald Men to enter men's personal care market

Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, has entered the men’s personal care segment with the acquisition of BTM Ventures, the parent firm of Reginald Men, according to an exchange filing.

Reginald Men, founded in August 2022 by Trisha Reddy Talasani, offers a range of men’s grooming products, including sunscreens and serums.

Honasa, which operates brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBlunt and Dr Sheth's, has acquired a 95% stake in BTM Ventures for Rs 195 crore through a secondary transaction. The acquisition strengthens Honasa’s push into men’s personal care. The company added that it will acquire the remaining 5% stake after 12 months, based on pre-agreed valuation terms.

The acquisition is aimed at accelerating Honasa’s entry into the fast-growing men’s personal care category and strengthening its foothold in South India, where Reginald Men currently generates most of its revenue. Honasa expects to leverage the brand’s consumer insights, marketing strengths and regional presence to expand its market share in the southern market.

Speaking on the acquisition of BTM Ventures, Varun Alagh, co-founder & CEO, Honasa Consumer, said, “We are deeply inspired by what the Reginald Men team has built in such a short span of time."

He added, "The men’s personal care category is evolving rapidly, and Reginald Men’s deep insight into this segment, especially its nuanced understanding of what today’s male consumers seek, makes them a strong strategic fit for us. This acquisition further strengthens our mission of shaping the future of India’s beauty and personal care landscape.”

On the acquisition, Trisha Reddy Talasani, Founder, BTM Ventures, said, “Joining hands with Honasa Consumer and its visionary founders, Ghazal and Varun, is a landmark moment for us. Our shared passion for innovation and commitment to excellence forge a strong partnership, and I am excited to collaboratively elevate our brand to new horizons.”