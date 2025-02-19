Man wins consumer case against PVR for wasting time with long movie ads

A Bengaluru consumer court has directed PVR Cinemas and INOX to display the actual start time of movies on tickets, rather than the time when advertisements begin. The ruling came after a complaint was filed against PVR, INOX, and BookMyShow, challenging the prolonged ads before movie screenings. The order was issued by a bench comprising president M Shobha and members K Anita Shivakumar and Suma Anil Kumar, according to a Bar and Bench report.

Abhishek MR, the complainant, alleged that PVR Cinemas wasted about 25 minutes of his time by showing lengthy commercial ads before the screening of Sam Bahadur in 2023. He argued that the delay disrupted his schedule, making it difficult for him to return to work as planned.

The court ruled that BookMyShow was not responsible, as it had no control over screening schedules or pre-movie ads. However, it found PVR and INOX guilty of unfair trade practices, stating that moviegoers should not have their time wasted with lengthy commercials during a slot meant for the film itself.

The Bengaluru consumer court criticised cinemas for forcing audiences to sit through long advertisements before movies, calling it an unfair practice that wastes viewers’ time.

“In the new era, time is considered as money, each one's time is very precious, no one has the right to gain benefit out of others time and money. 25-30 (minutes) is not less to sit idle in the theatre and watch whatever the theatre telecasts. It is very hard for busy people with tight schedules watching unnecessary advertisements. However, they make their own arrangements to get some relaxation with their family. (This does) not mean that people have no other work to do," the forum stated.

The Bengaluru consumer court issued directives to PVR Cinemas and INOX, instructing them to display the actual movie start time on tickets issued to the public. The court also ordered the multiplex chains to stop the practice of airing advertisements beyond the scheduled showtime printed on tickets, labelling it an unfair trade practice.

In its ruling, the forum directed PVR and INOX to compensate the complainant Rs. 20,000 for mental distress and inconvenience, along with Rs. 8,000 to cover legal expenses. Additionally, PVR and Inox were ordered to pay Rs. 1 lakh in punitive damages for unfair trade practices, with the amount to be deposited into the consumer welfare fund within 30 days as per the February 15 order.

PVR Cinemas and INOX argued that screening public service announcements (PSAs) before movies is a legal requirement mandated by the government to raise awareness on social issues.

The consumer forum acknowledged this but pointed out that government guidelines limit PSA duration to 10 minutes. It ruled that these announcements should be shown before the movie’s scheduled start time mentioned on tickets.

"PVR and INOX can telecast only PSAs 10 minutes prior to the movie as per the guidelines," the commission stated.

The consumer forum noted that 95% of the ads shown before the complainant’s movie screening were commercial advertisements, not government-mandated PSAs.

It also rejected PVR Cinemas' claim that the complainant violated anti-piracy laws by filming the ads. The commission clarified that he recorded only the ads, not the movie, and did so in public interest, which cannot be considered illegal.

Additionally, PVR and INOX argued that longer ad breaks help latecomers delayed by security checks. The commission dismissed this reasoning, stating that it is unfair to make punctual viewers sit through lengthy ads.