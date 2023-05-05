Marico reappoints Saugata Gupta as MD & CEO; reports 3% YoY increase in ad spends

Gupta joined Marico in 2004 as the head of marketing, and became the CEO of India business in 2007.
Marico has announced the re-appointment of Saugata Gupta as managing director and chief executive officer for two years.
“Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held today, based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved re-appointment of Mr. Saugata Gupta as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a term of 2 (two) years w.e.f. April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders," said Marico in its filing.
He first joined the brand in 2004 as its head of marketing, and became the CEO for India business in 2007. He assumed the role of managing director of the company in 2014.
Marico also revealed the increase in its ad spends in its Q4 results. The A&P spends for the brand stood at 9.4% of sales in Q4, up 3% YoY and up 8% on a 4-year CAGR basis.