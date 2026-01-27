Marico to acquire 4700BC from PVR INOX for Rs 227 crore

Consumer goods company Marico has agreed to acquire a 93.27 percent stake in Zea Maize Private Limited, the owner of premium snacking brand 4700BC, from cinema exhibitor PVR INOX for Rs 227 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

Founded in 2013, 4700BC is best known for its gourmet popcorn and has expanded into categories such as popped chips, makhana, crunchy corn and nachos. Following the acquisition, the brand will focus on driving growth through new product launches in emerging snacking segments, strengthening its multi-channel distribution network and building a premium brand positioning.

Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Marico, said, “The investment in 4700BC aligns well with Marico’s ambition to participate in fast growing food categories through distinctive, future ready brands,” he said.

Chirag Gupta, founder of 4700BC, said Marico’s scale and expertise would support the brand’s next phase of growth. “While PVR INOX has played a pivotal role in building scale and credibility, Marico’s FMCG expertise will be instrumental as 4700BC enters its next chapter,” he said.