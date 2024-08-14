Mars to acquire Kellanova in $36 billion all-cash deal

Steve Cahillane, chairman, president, and CEO of Kellanova, added, “This is a truly historic combination with a compelling cultural and strategic fit. Kellanova has been on a transformation journey to become the world’s best snacking company, and this opportunity to join Mars enables us to accelerate the realisation of our full potential and our vision. The transaction maximises shareholder value through an all-cash transaction at an attractive purchase price and creates new and exciting opportunities for our employees, customers, and suppliers. We are excited for Kellanova’s next chapter as part of Mars, which will bring together both companies’ world-class talent and capabilities and our shared commitment to helping our communities thrive. With a proven track record of successfully and sustainably nurturing and growing acquired businesses, we are confident Mars is a natural home for the Kellanova brands and employees.”