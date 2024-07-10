Mars Wrigley launches Galaxy Flutes, its newest addition to India's chocolate market

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Galaxy Flutes by Mars Wrigley will hit store shelves across India starting this month.
Mars Wrigley, renowned for its diverse range of chocolates, chewing gums, mints, and fruity confections, has unveiled its latest offering in India: Galaxy Flutes. Nikhil Rao, the brand's chief marketing officer, shared the news via a LinkedIn post.
He mentioned, "We are super excited to launch one of Mars Wrigley’s Finest - Galaxy Flutes in India. Coming this month to a store near you. Do try it and let us know what you think."
Priced competitively at Rs 10, Galaxy Flutes enter the market to challenge established favorites like Nestle Munch, Cadbury Perk, Nestle KitKat, and Milkybar.
Available in stores starting this month, Galaxy Flutes add a new dimension to the Galaxy lineup, offering chocolate enthusiasts a combination of crispy wafer fingers filled with a smooth, creamy chocolate center, all dipped in milk chocolate.