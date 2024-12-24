Matrimony.com launches WeddingLoan.com to simplify wedding financing

Matrimony.com group, a matrimony service provider, has launched a new Fintech platform for wedding loans – www.WeddingLoan.com. This platform will go beyond selling loans, it will help customers make the right decision with special focus on their financial well-being.

IWeddingLoan.com creates a dedicated category for wedding loans, addressing a crucial gap in the market. The platform has partnered with leading financial institutions including IDFC, Tata Capital, L&T Finance and others to offer comprehensive loan solutions.

Given matrimony.com group’s deep understanding of wedding planning needs and trusted relationship with millions of couples, this platform is uniquely positioned to guide customers through their wedding financing journey.

Sharing details about the new initiative, Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Matrimony.com said, ”Matrimony has been a gateway for happy marriages for over 2 decades now. We are the trusted partners for millions who wish to find the right match. With WeddingLoan.com, we wish to extend our services to make the process of wedding planning, budgeting and execution simpler. Our transparent advisory led processes will ensure we protect consumer interests fully.”

Mayank Jha, business head for Wedding Loan at Matrimony.com, explains, “Availing a loan for marriage is not an unheard-of scenario, but there are certain issues like confusing terms, high interest rates, hidden charges and unfavourable repayment terms. WeddingLoan.com will be a solution for all these issues, as the customer interest will be our foremost priority. Loan agents, who are paid based on commissions, often sell loans that benefit them more than the customer and this adds to the problem. WeddingLoan.com is working to change the existing system by putting the borrower’s needs ahead of other metrics. Our platform aims to facilitate loans that genuinely help customers meet their unexpected needs.”

WeddingLoan.com offers a range of services designed to make loan decisions easier and more transparent. Customers receive unbiased advice and access to the best loan options tailored to their needs. The platform provides tools and guides to help users understand the total cost of a loan, including interest, along with a clear breakdown of repayment schedules. With a commitment to integrity, WeddingLoan.com ensures no mis-selling practices and operates without involving loan agents, prioritizing customer trust and clarity.

Trained advisors from WeddingLoan.com will help borrowers find the right loan rather than simply sell products, thus nullifying any potential risk.