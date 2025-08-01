McCain unveils new brand identity

McCain Foods has unveiled its refreshed brand identity and new packaging at an event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where the company first began operations in India. The update reflects its focus on food quality, sourcing, and customer engagement.

At the event, McCain Foods India managing director Mainak Dhar, brand ambassador Karisma Kapoor, McCain farmers, and industry partners unveiled the company’s updated identity and its platform, ‘Rooted in Real’. The launch highlighted McCain’s focus on real food, responsible farming, and its work with growers and communities.

“We are proud to introduce our new visual identity that honors our heritage, embraces the future, and reaffirms the values that have always defined us — real food, real people, and real purpose,” said Mainak Dhar, managing director, McCain Foods India. “This transformation is deeply rooted in our pride for the farmers who grow our ingredients, the dedicated teams who bring our products to life, and the families who welcome McCain to their tables. Our new packaging is designed to inspire trust and excitement, and the ‘Rooted in Real’ platform is a steadfast promise – to remain true to the quality of our ingredients, the authenticity of our flavors, and the meaningful connections we foster every day. Building on this strong foundation, we are excited to embark on the next phase of purposeful growth in India,” he added.

McCain unveiled its new visual identity with an updated logo and redesigned packaging. The changes aim to improve shelf visibility, highlight freshness, and maintain local relevance. The packaging reflects everyday family and social occasions where McCain products are commonly consumed and positions frozen food as fresh, natural, and high quality.

Actor and long-time McCain brand ambassador Karisma Kapoor joined McCain and its farmers to unveil the brand’s new identity. She commented, “It is truly heartwarming to be part of this milestone moment. McCain has always embodied joy, warmth, and togetherness, becoming a cherished part of snacking occasions in households across India. Over the years, I have witnessed how the brand has woven itself into the fabric of our daily lives. With this new identity and its inspiring message, McCain is adding even greater meaning to the way we enjoy food — celebrating gratitude, goodness, and exceptional taste.”