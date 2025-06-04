Meet Labubu — the eerie-cute doll that’s got everyone talking

If you’ve paused mid-scroll on Instagram or TikTok at a bizarre little figure with fangs, furry ears, and a mischievous grin, then congrats, you’ve just met Labubu! the creepy-cute collectible that's taking over celebrity feeds, collectors’ shelves, and social media algorithms.

And like every quirky trend, from K-pop fan edits to Stanley tumblers, it has officially landed in India.

So, where did this misfit mascot come from?

Labubu hails from the fantasy art universe of The Monsters, a children’s storybook series created by Hong Kong-based designer Kasing Lung.

Originally introduced in 2018, the character was brought to life as part of a collaboration with collectible Chinese toy brand Pop Mart.

Labubu, a mischievous forest creature with an eerie-cute aesthetic, has resonated with Gen Z and millennials, particularly those participating in the growing trend of kidulting, which involves adults embracing toys, games, and nostalgia-driven hobbies typically associated with childhood.

Base dolls are priced at around Rs 2,500 ($30), but the limited editions? They can fetch up to Rs 48,000—or more—on resale platforms.

Lisa sparked the frenzy. Ananya, Dua, Beckham, Kim followed

The doll’s global tipping point? When BLACKPINK’s Lisa, with over 106 million followers, posted a photo cuddling her Labubu. That single post opened the floodgates. Soon after, Dua Lipa, David Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and others joined the Labubu fan parade.

In India, Ananya Pandey was spotted in May 2025 with a pastel pink Labubu charm hanging from her bag – a subtle flex that didn’t go unnoticed. Soon after, a wave of influencers followed suit.

From haunting to hugging: Why this creepy doll works

How is Labubu's reception in India? Let’s just say it’s complicated.

On one side, there’s a growing tribe of fans who find its 'ugly-cute' aesthetic oddly comforting. On the other hand, netizens are torn between fascination and fear. Instagram comments and Reddit threads are full of comparisons:

“It’s like Annabelle had a kawaii makeover,” commented one user.

“Why does this remind me of Tatyavinchu from Marathi serials? Childhood trauma reloaded,” said another.

While some are styling their Labubu dolls in cute outfits or as travel companions, others are meme-ifying it.

Brands are watching

No trend is complete until brands catch on, and they already are. While Labubu hasn’t been officially endorsed in Indian ad campaigns yet, merchandise sellers on platforms like Nykaa, Amazon, and even independent streetwear labels are already stocking Labubu or Labubu-inspired accessories.

Several limited-edition drops (especially Pop Mart collaborations with Fendi and Warner Bros) have caught the eye of fashion-forward consumers. Don’t be surprised if Labubu-themed apparel or cosmetic packaging turns up in a streetwear drop or collab soon.

Designer bags from Coach, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton adorned with Labubu keychains and fashion shoots featuring dolls as accessories—it’s all part of Labubu’s high-low crossover appeal.

The rise of kidulting and Labubu’s VIP pass

Labubu’s popularity also taps into the growing kidulting trend, where adults unapologetically embrace toys, collectibles, and nostalgia. Whether it’s LEGO, plushies or anime merch, the lines between childhood and adulthood are getting blurred. If Barbie was about perfection, Labubu is about personality.

So, is it yet another fleeting internet trend? Or is it a sign of how far the lines between childhood nostalgia, digital aesthetics, and influencer-driven hype have blurred?

Whether you find it creepy, cute, or completely chaotic… You’ve already stopped scrolling to look.