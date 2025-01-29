MetaShot raises seed funding of Rs 11 cr from Sauce.vc, Sharrp Ventures & Panthera Peak Capital

MetaShot, a Bengaluru-based console gaming startup, has secured Rs 11 cr in a combination of equity and debt financing led by Sauce.vc, along with Sharrp Ventures and Panthera Peak Capital. The funds will be used for team expansion, R&D, growth, and brand building.

Founded in 2021 by Prince Thomas, Ranjit Kumar Behera and Ajith Sunny in Bengaluru, the company started selling the MetaShot smart bat in Aug 2023. The product is now available across India through e-commerce websites, quick commerce platforms and offline channels. The company recently expanded into the Middle East and plans to soon launch in the USA. Recently, the company was also prominently featured in the Shark Tank India Season 4 trailer.

In the current financial year, the company is projected to grow 5x in revenue from the last financial year. Globally, console gaming is currently valued at $50.9 billion and is expected to reach $91.24 billion by 2033. In India, this market is valued at $2.2 billion and is projected to grow to $8.6 billion by 2028.

Manu Chandra, partner, Sauce.vc said, “We see Metashot as the perfect way to connect with friends and loved ones over simulated sports. The games are simple, easy to play and make for a fun social experience for all ages. We are excited by the pipeline of games and feel the price point is perfect to make for gifting and export use cases. Prince, Ranjit and Ajith are on a strong wicket with the local supply chain and tech development and we are excited to join hands with them."

“We’ve already seen over 8 lakh matches on MetaShot in the short span of our journey, validating the customers interest in this unique metaphysical play,” said Prince Thomas, co-founder and CEO of MetaShot. “Our vision for MetaShot is to become a platform that offers a diverse range of games, seamlessly merging the physical and virtual world. We thank Sauce.vc, Sharrp Ventures and Panthera Peak Capital for their confidence and commitment to supporting our vision and growth.”

